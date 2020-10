SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen on Cathy Street.

SPD says 15-year-old Sakrya Young was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block of Cathy Street.

Sakrya was last seen wearing a white, floral shirt and light blue shorts. She is estimated to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees Sakrya is asked to call 911 immediately.