SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing minor.

According to SPD, Delvon Bowman, 15, was last seen Monday on Delano Street around 5 P.M.

Bowman is 5’2 and weighs about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Contact Special Victims at 912-651-6500 if you have any information.