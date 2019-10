SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing man.

SPD is looking for 34-year-old Jonel Santiago Lugo. He was last seen driving a 2012 silver Mercedes-Benz C250 with a Georgia tag EMT911.

Lugo is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who sees Lugo is asked to call 911 right away.