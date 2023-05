SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Maurice Brown hasn’t been seen since Saturday, SPD said.

Maurice was last seen in the 1300 block of E 58th St. but is known to frequent Hancock Street and E 54th and 55th streets.

The teen is described as 6 feet tall and 113 pounds, with his hair in a curly afro.

If you see him, SPD says to call 911.