SPD livestreams patrol after string of vehicle break-ins in Ardsley Park Neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several details about last weekend’s vehicle break-ins in Savannah’s Ardsley Park neighborhood stand out.

There’s the number of cars targeted — more than 20 — and the size of the area in which it happened.

“Some number of people, we don’t know who or how many, was just walking through the neighborhood, about a nine-block area, getting into cars,” said Scott Anderson, president of the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Neighborhood Association.

According to Anderson, in most cases, the criminals broke out car windows but didn’t take much.

“You don’t ordinarily see people go to that much trouble,” he said. “We’re talking about a significant number of vehicles, and not get much result from their point of view for that effort.”

Anderson says some neighbors have wondered if it was drunk people looking to destroy property.

The Savannah Police Department tells News 3 they’re still investigating, but they’ve added extra patrols to Ardsley Park.

On Tuesday night, one of the patrol officers livestreamed their ride through the neighborhood on Facebook. It was a first for the department.

Anderson’s take on the new tactic? “I know there are going to be people in the neighborhood that have privacy concerns, and that’s always kind of the Yin and the Yang of this stuff, right?”

If you have any information about the break-ins, you can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.