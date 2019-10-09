SPD launches new Pre-Arrest Diversion Program to offer alternatives to jail time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is starting a new Pre-Arrest Diversion Program that will give officers the option to divert offenders with low-level misdemeanors to an alternative program that won’t result in jail time.

The program is intended to be used for low-level misdemeanors that are the result of error in judgement, uncontrolled emotions or a mistake. Examples include disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and other similar offenses.

The diversion program will not be available for violent crimes or traffic violations.

After the program is offered by the officer and accepted, it must be completed within 60 days. The subject will be required to attend a meeting in the grand jury room of the district attorney’s office, where requirements will be reviewed.

Some examples of diversion alternatives required include drug screenings, anger management, substance abuse treatment, domestic violence classes, gun safety classes, parenting classes and community service.

If the subject does not complete the requirements within the assigned time frame, a warrant will be issued for the original offense.

“Having an arrest record can impact a person for years to come,” Chief Roy Minter said. “It can jeopardize current and future employment, housing and compromise student loans. By using this program, the offender will have no arrest record and will be guided toward a program that will address the behavior while not impacting that person’s future. We believe this will reduce recidivism, improve law enforcement relations and enhance community partnerships.”

The program is the result of a 2017 technical assistance grant to the city received through the National League of Cities that required the creation of a program to reduce the number of first time offenders entering the criminal justice system.