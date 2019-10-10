SPD issues safety advisory for dating app users after multiple armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department issued a safety advisory on Tuesday reminding the community to be careful when using dating apps.

SPD said recently, they have responded to several armed robbery cases that stemmed from meetings set up through dating apps. In the cases, the victim arranged a “date”, and was then robbed by unknown males at the location.

All incidents happened late at night or early in the morning, most between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., and the victims were scheduled to meet their “date” in dark areas near a residence.

In two cases, the victims’ cars were stolen. Both have since been recovered.

SPD is advising dating app users to always use caution when meeting strangers. Always tell someone where you are going and ask them to check on you at a certain time. SPD also recommends that users always arrange to meet their date in a public place, and never arrange to meet late at night or early in the morning.