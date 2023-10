SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with Friday’s night double homicide on Truman Parkway.

According to SPD, they are looking for Derek Johnson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson is wanted for two counts of murder, and authorities suggest not to approach him if seen.

If anyone has any information on Johnson, contact CrimeStoppers at 912- 234-2020.