SPD investigating suspicious death of man on Apache Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 51-year-old Savannah man.

SPD says officers responded to an EMS call on Apache Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Michael Keber was found suffering from unknown trauma. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.