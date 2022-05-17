SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person has been seriously injured following a stabbing on Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers are on the scene of a stabbing at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th St. Police say the stabbing happened due to a fight between known parties.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A person of interest has been detained. No other details are available at this time.

