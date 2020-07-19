SPD investigating shots fired incident inside Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened at Oglethorpe Mall Sunday.

SPD says an altercation between two people inside the Jimmy Jazz store at Oglethorpe Mall led to one shot being fired.

No one was injured, and it is not an active shooter situation.

Both people involved fled the scene before SPD officers arrived. Jimmy Jazz is closed while detectives continue to investigate. The rest of the mall is open.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124.