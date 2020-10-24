SPD investigating shooting on White Bluff Road, 3 injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting incident on White Bluff Road Friday night.

According to SPD, just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of White Bluff Road and Echols Avenue for a reported shooting. At the same time, officers were were notified that a car showed up at the hospital with three gun shot wound victims.

One adult has a non-life threatening injury, one adult is in serious condition, and one juvenile has a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives have determined that two vehicles were reportedly exchanging gunfire in the area of White Bluff Road and Echols Avenue. The car that arrived at the hospital is tied to this incident, SPD says.

This incident is still under investigation. White Bluff between Abercorn and Eisenhower were closed for further investigation Friday evening.