SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting off Sherman Ave.

SPD responded to a crash scene around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning, based on reports that one of the drivers was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver was treated and transported to Memorial Hospital.

While at the scene, SPD was informed that another victim was being treated at Candler Hospital for a gunshot wound.

According to SPD, both victims came from the same house party.

Both victims were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and are following up on leads. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.