SPD investigating shooting on Gwinnett Street, 1 seriously injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting on Gwinnett Street Monday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Gwinnett Street and MLK. Officers found one female who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD, one subject has been apprehended in connection to the incident.

Eastbound Gwinnett Street from May Street to MLK is currently closed to traffic while SPD investigates.

News 3 is working to learn more.