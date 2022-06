SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was left injured after an early Thursday morning shooting in Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Anderson St. A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a person of interest has been located.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air and online for more details.