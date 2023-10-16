SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Sunday evening shooting on 57th Street.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene and discovered a male and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to SPD, both victims were treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to interview witnesses and collect evidence at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.