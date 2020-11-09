SPD investigating shooting at Cornwall Street, Magazine Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday afternoon.

SPD says at around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to Cornwall Street and Magazine Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found the crime scene at that location, but then learned that an adult female shooting victim drove to the area of Stiles Avenue and W. Gwinnett Street.

She ended up being transported to the hospital from there by EMS. Her exact condition is unknown at this time, but SPD tells News 3 her injuries appear to be serious, but non-life threatening.

SPD detectives are still investigating.