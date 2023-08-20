SAVANNAH, Ga- (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible fatal pedestrian crash.

On early Saturday Morning, at about 12:41, officers were called to Abercorn & Victory to check on a male subject who was lying in the bushes on the south side of Victory Drive.

They discovered an adult male who was unresponsive with no pulse. EMS responded and confirmed that the male was deceased.

According to SPD, the deceased had significant trauma to his body which appeared to be the result of being struck by a vehicle.

SPD’s TIU continues to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story.