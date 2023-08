SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting.

At about 2 A.M., Sunday, SPD responded to a call on Boyd St.

According to SPD, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult female victim who had succumbed to her injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.