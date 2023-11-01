SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting.

Around 12:40 a.m., Wednesday, SPD arrived at Shawnee St and Middleground Rd, where officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound..

According to authorities, one male victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

While at the scene police were able to identify a suspicious vehicle fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was later recovered, and the occupants were questioned.

Detectives were able to interview numerous witnesses and recovered evidence on and as well as near the crime scene.

If anyone has any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.