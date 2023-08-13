SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating potential cutting.

According to SPD, at 9:59 pm, Savannah Police Officers responded to a report of a male stating he was shot while walking on Waters Ave. The victim was initially treated on the scene and transported to Memorial University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

After an initial investigation, SPD believes the wound was more consistent with a cutting than a shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.