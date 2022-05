SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Bridlington Way for a domestic-related shooting.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the shooting, but according to police, the injuries are non life-threatening.

Police say all parties have been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 as more details emerge.