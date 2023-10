SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting.

At about 2:30 a.m., SPD arrived on the scene at the intersection of Bay and Montgomery Street.

One male victim was transported to Memorial with serious injuries.

According to SPD, a person of interest has been detained.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.