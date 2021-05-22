SPD investigating Friday night shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it’s investigating a Friday night shooting.
The shooting occurred on the 0 block of Belvedere Drive around 11:15 p.m. T’Juan Perez suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, according to SPD.
Detectives continue investigating the crime and ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a $2,500 reward and remain anonymous.
This is a developing story.