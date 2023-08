SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers responded to a call off Ogeechee Road at about 3 a.m., early Sunday Morning.

According to SPD, one victim did succumb to their injuries, and another victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.