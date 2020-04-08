SPD investigating fatal shooting on Emerald Drive Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on Emerald Drive Tuesday afternoon.

SPD says that at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Emerald Drive after receiving a ShotSpotter notification. When officers arrived, the found 20-year-old Roderick Matthews suffering a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to help Matthews, but he died of his injuries.

Detectives say they do not believe this was a random shooting and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.