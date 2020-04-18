SPD investigating fatal shooting near Avery Street, Oglethorpe Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are investigating an early morning double shooting that left one man dead Saturday.

SPD says around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers heard gunfire in the area of Avery Street and Oglethorpe Avenue. They responded to the scene and found 40-year-old Charles Daniels with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While responding to the scene, officers found a second victim, 31-year-old Warnie Bonaparte in a vehicle with non- life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SPD says detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.