SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Idaho man.

SPD says Tristan Valona, of Nampa, Idaho, was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of Capital Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his scooter. He was ejected and died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.