SPD investigating drowning incident at apartment pool, child stabilized by EMS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a near drowning incident that happened at an apartment pool on Sunday.

SPD says officers responded to a report of a child drowning in the pool at the Turtle Creek apartment complex on White Bluff Road around 6:50 p.m. People on scene stated that the child was unresponsive.

When EMS arrived, they were able to stabilize the child.

The child is currently in the hospital. No further information about the child’s condition was released.

SPD says detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

