SPD investigating crash near Paulsen Street Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a car crashed near Hull Park Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Paulsen and 54th Streets. Social media users shared photos of the accident that showed the car crashed into a fence.

SPD says officers were in the area Tuesday night following up an ongoing investigation. Officers tried to make contact with a car, which eventually crashed.

SPD says the driver was not found and there were no injuries.

No other details have been released, as this is an active investigation.

