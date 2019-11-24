SPD investigating armed robbery of business on Waters Ave. Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department have two people in custody after an armed robbery at a Savannah business Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., the armed suspect ordered people in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Waters Avenue to go inside of the store. The suspect followed them inside, demanded cash, and fled the scene in one of the cars outside.

Police say they later found the stolen car. Officers found two people sifting through the vehicle and took them into custody.

Officers say the initial robbery suspect is still at large. The person’s identity is unknown at this time, and there is no word on the condition of the stolen car.

This incident is still under investigation.

News 3 will have updates.