SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Red & White food store at 4607 Habersham Street Saturday night.

SPD said around 9 p.m. Saturday, a black male dressed in all black, armed with a gun, entered the grocery store. He demanded cash from the registers.

After receiving the cash, he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect has not been identified.

News 3 will have updates.