SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A Savannah man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies and carjacking across Georgia and South Carolina in November 2018.

Demetrius Lamar Jackson, aka "Meechy", 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to Discharging and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to Crimes of Violence, Carjacking and Attempted Carjacking, Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and Conspiracy to Use and Carry Firearms During Crimes of Violence.