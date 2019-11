SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one man was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, an adult black male was shot at 38th Street and MLK. He was taken to the hospital with critical, but non life-threatening, injuries.

Officers searched the area following the shooting, but did not locate any possible suspects.

