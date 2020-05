SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a driver lost control and crashed in a parking lot Friday evening.

Officials at the scene say a driver lost control of a vehicle in the parking lot of Kroger on Mall Boulevard. The car ran over a stop sign and struck a tree.

EMS and fire crews responded. Employees from ExperCare Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine also assisted.

The driver was not seriously injured.