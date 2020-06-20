SPD investigating after 2 women shot at Montgomery, Henry Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning.

SPD says around 1 a.m., officers responded to Montgomery Street at Henry Street in response to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found one victim, a black female, at the scene. A second victim, also a black female, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The car the second victim was traveling in was also struck by gunfire.

Both victims’ injuries are non-life threatening. SPD says they do not have any information on a possible suspect available for release at this time.

