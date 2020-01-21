SPD investigating after 2 injured in shooting on Bull Street Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Bull Street Monday night.

At around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Bull Street and found one person with a gunshot wound.

Another person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital around the same time. Police believe both of these incidents are connected to the original shooting on Bull Street.

Both victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are working to determine if this was a targeted shooting or accidental in nature.

