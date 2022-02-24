SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 42-year-old has died after a shooting in West Savannah, police announced Thursday.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of New Castle Street. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers found Timothy Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene.

He was taken to Memorial Health where he died from his injuries.

SPD is currently investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.

Police encouraged anyone with information on the ongoing investigation to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.