SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver was critically injured in a crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway on Sunday.

The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating the two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a two-door coupe and a truck.

Police say that the coupe was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the rear end of the truck. The impact caused the Mustang to overturn several times and the driver, Cameron Cook, 25, of Linden, Michigan was transported to Memorial Medical Center with critical injuries.

A passenger in the car received minor injuries and the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.