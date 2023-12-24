SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Saturday night shooting that occurred near the intersection of Richards and Norton Steet, which left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:30 p.m., SPD officers responded to the scene based on ShotSpotter reports.

Upon their arrival, officers located one victim suffering from minor gunshot wounds.

Medical assistance was immediately provided, and the victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.