SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and W. 33rd Street, which left one male victim with a gunshot wound, but is expected to be okay.

Around 2 a.m., SPD responded to a report from St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital on reports of a walk-in patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim stated he was shot while riding in a vehicle at the intersection of MLK Jr. and W. 33rd Street. Police were told the shots originated from another vehicle at the intersection.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are looking into the details of the incident.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.