SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is injured after a shooting in the Hostess City Friday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place at W. 48th and Burroughs streets.

One person received a non-life-threatening injury, SPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.