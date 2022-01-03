SPD investigates New Year’s Day shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on New Year’s Day.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

SPD said it appears a male was shot in the leg. His injury is non-life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.