SPD investigates fatal pedestrian-involved crash on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Around 11:20 p.m., Terrie Ussery, 40, driving a Freightliner Cascadia, was traveling north on Interstate 95, according to SPD. As Ussery approached mile marker 104, a Black male wearing dark clothing appeared in the roadway.

The department says Ussery could not avoid the male and struck him.

The man was later identified as Shawn Spencer, 21, of Miramar, Florida. He succumbed to his injuries.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.