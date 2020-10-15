SPD investigates Emerald Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Emerald Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 2:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Emerald Drive.

A man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A suspect description is not available at this time, according to SPD.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.