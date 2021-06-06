SPD investigating fatal bicyclist-involved crash on MLK Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fatal bicyclist-involved crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation.

The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Savannah man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on June 4.

David Roberts was attempting to cross MLK Boulevard near 34th Street when he was hit by a pickup truck. Allen Smith, 75, of Pembroke was driving southbound in the pickup truck, SPD said.

Roberts was thrown from the bike into the center lanes where he was hit by another vehicle and dragged for several blocks. Roberts was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to SPD.

Laniyah Henry, 19, was driving the second vehicle and eventually came to a stop.