SPD, family seek public’s help in unsolved missing persons case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a missing 24-year-old woman joined the Savannah Police Department Saturday to ask the public for information.

Melanie Steele disappeared more than four months ago. Cpl. Michael Rowan said Saturday that Steele has not spoken to friends or family since the night of Sept. 13. Rowan said SPD knows other people are involved in Steele’s disappearance.

Steele’s mother, Julie Johnson, said the last conversation she had with her daughter was over the phone the night she was last seen. She said Steele told her she loved her. Johnson said she clings to that conversation.

“My daughter has been missing since Sept. 13. That’s 125 days that I have to get into a warm bed at night and try to sleep not knowing the condition that my child is in,” Johnson said. “It is hard. We miss her and we really need her back home. We need your help.”

Anthony Johnson, Steele’s bother, also spoke Saturday.

“We’re going crazy,” Anthony Johnson said. “This is something that happens on TV. We’re not supposed to be going through this.”

Steele was last seen in the 2100 block of California Avenue. She is described as a white female who is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has curly blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.