SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is dispelling rumors circulating on social media that showed a child riding in the back of a white box truck in Savannah leading to allegations of human trafficking.

SPD released the following statement, in part, on the incident:

“Yesterday SPD became aware of a social media post detailing an incident involving a white box truck and possible child trafficking. SPD immediately began investigating the incident and through that investigation was able to quickly locate the vehicle, the vehicle owner and the child in question. Detectives determined that this was not a child trafficking incident and have addressed the safety concern involving the child being unrestrained in the vehicle.”

Although the allegations were found to be untrue, police encourage anyone with information on any possibly concerning or criminal activity to reach out to law enforcement immediately so the claims can be fully investigated.