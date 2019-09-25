SPD detectives seek to identify financial card fraud suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department detectives are looking to identify two suspects seen in security footage using a cloned credit card.

On Aug. 5, the two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen on camera using the card for multiple transactions.

The man has a full beard and was wearing a backpack, a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt and multicolor board shorts. The woman was pushing a small child in a stroller and wearing a black shirt, gray pants and long braids, several of which were blonde or yellow.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 912-651-6735 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124. Tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.