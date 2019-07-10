SPD detectives seek to identify attempted entering auto suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown black male attempting to enter vehicles on Regent Drive on June 19.

According to Savannah Police, officers received reports that about five unknown people were walking around the Regent Drive area pulling on car door handles. One of them was captured on surveillance footage.

It does not appear that the suspects were able to successfully enter any vehicles.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912-351-3403. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.